 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

SK Planet invests W15b in cancer diagnostics firm

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 3, 2021 - 10:52       Updated : Jun 3, 2021 - 10:52
A researcher for health care technology company Bertis conducts research on protein analysis in this photo provided by SK Telecom Co. on Thursday. (SK Telecom Co.)
A researcher for health care technology company Bertis conducts research on protein analysis in this photo provided by SK Telecom Co. on Thursday. (SK Telecom Co.)
SK Planet, a data analysis subsidiary of top mobile carrier SK Telecom Co., said Thursday it will invest 15 billion won ($13.2 million) in local cancer diagnostics firm Bertis in a move to expand its presence in the digital health care industry.

The move will make SK Planet the second major shareholder in the privately held company, which develops artificial intelligence (AI)-based technology in protein analysis for early diagnoses of major diseases, such as breast cancer.

SK Planet said in a joint statement with SK Telecom that the two companies will collaborate with Bertis beyond the investment in AI technology and also support its entry into overseas markets.

The move comes as SK Telecom has made recent efforts to ramp up focus in the health care sector.

In March last year, the mobile carrier established a digital health care joint venture, Invites Healthcare, with local private equity firm Newlake Alliance Management. SK Telecom currently offers a subscription-based genetic analysis service through the joint venture.

The wireless carrier is also a major shareholder of Nasdaq-listed X-ray startup Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114