 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street gains

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 3, 2021 - 09:25       Updated : Jun 3, 2021 - 09:25
Stock market in South Korea (Yonhap)
Stock market in South Korea (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks opened higher Thursday on overnight Wall Street gains, backed by the US Federal Reserve's economic diagnosis that partially eased market jitters over early post-pandemic inflation.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 16.09 points, or 0.5 percent, to reach 3,240.32 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.14 percent, following the Fed's reiteration of its stance that the ongoing price hike is likely transient.

The Dow Industrial Average and the S&P 500 edged up 0.07 percent and 0.14 percent, respectively.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.24 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.4 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver moved up 0.14 percent, and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics traded flat. 

Top automaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.42 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 0.25 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,111.4 won against the US dollar, up 1.9 won from the previous session's close.

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114