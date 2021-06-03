FX reserves hit record high in May on weaker dollar

This file photo shows a Hana Bank official in Seoul inspecting US banknotes before their release into the local financial market. (Yonhap)

South Korea's foreign reserves rose to a record high in May as the US dollar's weakness improved the value of non-dollar assets, central bank data showed Thursday.



The nation's foreign reserves came to $456.4 billion as of end-May, up $4.15 billion from the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).



Foreign reserves consist of securities and deposits denominated in overseas currencies, International Monetary Fund reserve positions, special drawing rights and gold bullion.



The FX reserves gained last month as a weaker US dollar bolstered the dollar-conversion value of non-dollar assets.



Foreign securities came to $414 billion as of end-May, up $1.98 billion from the previous month and accounting for 90.7 percent of the FX reserves.



Deposits rose $2.21 billion on-month to $29.4 billion, and gold holdings remained unchanged at $4.79 billion.



As of the end of April, South Korea was the world's eight-largest holder of FX reserves. (Yonhap)







