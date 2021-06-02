Will Moon pardon Samsung chief?

President Moon Jae-in (center) talks with the leaders of the nation’s four largest conglomerates – (from left) LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, Hundia Motor Group Chairman Chung Euisun and Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Kim Ki-nam – prior to a luncheon at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Wednesday. (Cheong Wa Dae)