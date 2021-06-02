 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Yoon expresses willingness to run for president, lawmaker says

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 2, 2021 - 16:54       Updated : Jun 2, 2021 - 16:54
This photo contributed by a reader shows former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (C) and Rep. Kwon Seong-dong (R) of the People Power Party during their meeting in the eastern city of Gangneung last Saturday. (Courtesy of a reader)
This photo contributed by a reader shows former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl (C) and Rep. Kwon Seong-dong (R) of the People Power Party during their meeting in the eastern city of Gangneung last Saturday. (Courtesy of a reader)
Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl has privately expressed his willingness to run in next year's presidential election, an opposition lawmaker said Wednesday.

Yoon is one of two leading potential presidential candidates, according to various opinion polls, though he has yet to declare his intent to run.

"(Yoon) suggested that he will take the lead in the change of government with all his heart and soul," Rep. Kwon Seong-dong of the conservative People Power Party (PPP) told a radio talk show, while sharing details of his four-hour conversation with Yoon on Saturday.

They met in the eastern city of Gangneung, where Kwon's constituency is located, when Yoon visited his mother's hometown there.

Yoon made the remark in response to a participant's request that he soon announce his presidential bid, according to the lawmaker.

The PPP, which has no powerful presidential hopefuls, hopes Yoon will enter the party and join its primary to pick its flagbearer.

Yoon did not comment on whether he would join the PPP during the meeting, but Kwon expects him to do so, given that Yoon himself called and requested to meet the party's fourth-term lawmaker.

Referring to Yoon's recent meetings and phone talks with several other PPP lawmakers, Kwon said, "It is a political expression that he will be with our party in the race for presidency." (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114