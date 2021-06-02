Inflation surge puts S. Korea on edge

A shopper browses for eggs at a local supermarket in Seoul, in this photo taken on May 18. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s consumer prices grew at the sharpest pace in nearly a decade in May, data from Statistics Korea showed Wednesday, feeding inflation concerns and spurring divided reactions from officials and experts.



The consumer price index gained 2.6 percent on-year in May, marking the fastest pace of growth since April 2012. The corresponding figure for April 2012 also stood at 2.6 percent.



The price index gained 2.3 percent on-year in April, which sent jitters across the market continuing its battle with COVID-19 woes, as the figure surpassed the 2 percent-mark in more than two years.



According to a Statistics Korea official, the sharp gain in May was due to a surge in prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries goods, affected by supply shortage and outbreak of bird flu earlier this year. The prices gained 12.1 percent on-year, pushed up by a 45.4 percent rise in the price of eggs due to supply constraints cause by avian influenza.



Prices of petroleum products jumped 23.3 percent on-year, the sharpest since August 2008, Eo Woon-sun, a senior Statistics Korea official, told reporters. The pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the global oil industry last year, as demand for oil dropped rapidly, forcing US oil prices to briefly enter negative territory for the first time on record.



Eo added that the price index is likely to extend its growth in the 2 percent range this month and in July, before stabilizing.



The May reading drew mixed responses with some brushing the inflationary pressure off as a temporary perk-up while others are taking it as a more serious warning.



Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki cited the base effect from last year’s global oil price drop and temporary supply shortage for agriculture and livestock products.



“The pressure is likely to alleviate as the economy enters the second-half of the year,” Hong said on his Facebook page, adding that the price hike was only “temporary,” similar to the April reading.



But with the Bank of Korea’s current record-low interest rate of 0.5 percent, and the government’s cash handout and financial relief programs having pumped liquidity into financial markets, the financial authorities may have to start considering a policy shift.



“The excess cash in the market has led to an increase in speculative buying of (properties),” an analyst at Korea Capital Market Institute said.



“Overall, it is inevitable for the economy to enter a new era of inflation, as prices of raw materials are on the rise, which will affect the prices of consumer goods in the end,” he added.





BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol chairs a monetary policy meeting held last month at the central bank headquarters in Seoul. (Bank of Korea)