Tablo co-writes Amazon Studios’ comedy series ‘Neon Machine’

Tablo of South Korean hip-hop band Epik High has penned a new comedy series for Amazon Studios’ with Emmy-winning producer Jason Kim.
Tablo has been working on creating the story, with Kim, producer of HBO series “Barry” (2018), over the past two years. He recently concluded a deal with Amazon Studios to create the show, called “Neon Machine,”, according to the Korean Canadian rapper’s agency Hours Entertainment on Monday
“Excited to announce my first step into TV/film, with an amazing team and Amazon Studios. Stay tuned!” Tablo said on his social media account.
James Shin and Scott Manson from SB Projects, Scooter Braun’s entertainment production company, will also join the production. Braun is widely known as the manager of some of the biggest names in the US entertainment industry, including Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. His company Ithaca Holdings was acquired recently by Hybe, the company behind boyband BTS.
“Neon Machine” will feature a fictional story about a K-pop superstar that is inspired by Tablo’s own life.
Tablo debuted in 2003 with band Epik High’s first album “Map of the Human Soul” under Woollim Entertainment. After parting ways with Woollim, Epik High found a new home at YG Entertainment for six years from 2012 to 2018.
When their contract with YG Entertainment expired, Epik High established their current management company Hours Entertainment and in January this year released the hip-hop band’s 10th full-length album, “Epik High Is Here.”
Aside from his career as a rapper, Tablo, who majored in English literature at Stanford University, is also a lyricist and a writer. In 2008, Tablo published “Pieces of You,” a collection of short stories about life in New York that he wrote between 1998 to 2001. In 2016, the rapper released another book “Blonotes,” a collection of short notes that he wrote daily as a radio show host from April 2008 to June 2009. The two books were published in both English and Korean.
Although it is his first time being part of a production team, Tablo has had some acting experience, appearing on TV series and films. In 2005, he appeared on Korean sitcom “Nonstop 5” and also was an extra in the 2007 American music film “August Rush” directed by Kirsten Sheridan.
