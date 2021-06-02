Ex-USFK chief Brooks hasn't been offered ambassador post in S. Korea: aide

Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of the ROK-US Combined Forces Command from 2016-2018. (Yonhap)

Former US Forces Korea Commander (USFK) Vincent Brooks has not been given any offer from the administration of US President Joe Biden to serve as the new ambassador to South Korea, an aide said Wednesday.



A local TV station reported earlier this week that Brooks is likely to be nominated for ambassador to South Korea. The post has been vacant since former Ambassador Harry Harris left it in January following Biden's inauguration.



"General Brooks has not been contacted by anyone from the US government regarding service as an ambassador," Earlene Hollerith, executive assistant to Brooks, currently chairman of the Korea Defense Veterans Association, told Yonhap News Agency via email.



Brooks led the USFK from April 2016 to November 2018. Before his commanding role in South Korea, he served as the US Army Pacific commander. (Yonhap)







