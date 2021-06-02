 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Lifting of missile guidelines leads to no change in US defense commitment: Pentagon

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 2, 2021 - 09:14       Updated : Jun 2, 2021 - 09:14

The image captured from the website of the US Department of Defense shows spokesman John Kirby speaking in a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington on Tuesday. (US Department of Defense)
The image captured from the website of the US Department of Defense shows spokesman John Kirby speaking in a press briefing at the Pentagon in Washington on Tuesday. (US Department of Defense)
WASHINGTON -- The United States' commitment to the defense of South Korea remains unaffected following the lifting of decades-old guidelines on South Korean missiles, a Pentagon spokesman said Tuesday.

John Kirby also said the removal of the missile guidelines will not lead to any change to the South Korea-US alliance.

"Nothing about this changes the alliance between South Korea and the United States or our commitments to that alliance, which...is a defensive alliance," the department spokesman said in a press briefing.

The US agreed to remove the missile guidelines in President Joe Biden's May 21 summit in Washington with his South Korean counterpart, Moon Jae-in.

First put in place in 1979, the guidelines had put limits on South Korean missiles, as well as the type of missiles Seoul can develop.

Kirby said he was "not aware of any changes" to US defense posture on the Korean Peninsula due to the lifting of the guidelines.

Washington maintains some 28,500 troops in South Korea as part of its defense treaty with Seoul, signed in 1953. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114