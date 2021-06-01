Alex Drljaca tapped as new president of Robert Bosch Korea

Alex Drljaca, the new president of Robert Bosch Korea (Bosch Korea)
Bosch Group announced Tuesday it had appointed Alex Drljaca as the new president of Robert Bosch Korea, one of the five Bosch companies that the Germany-based company operates here.
Drljaca, 51, joined Bosch in 1998 and has held management positions in various divisions and countries, including Korea and Germany. In his new role, he is expected to supervise all the business branches representing the Bosch Group in Korea, the company said in a press release.
Drljaca has served as the regional president of Bosch Powertrain Solutions Korea since 2018 and will continue to hold that position.
“Korea has considerable long-term growth potential,” the newly appointed president said in a press release. He added that Bosch would continue creating and providing value for its customers in the Korean market with its innovative products, solutions and services.
The German business group has opened its first office in Seoul in 1985 and its four other local business entities are Bosch Electrical Drives, Bosch Rexroth Korea, ETAS Korea, and KB Wiper Systems.
By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com
)