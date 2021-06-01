 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Entertainment

Studio Dragon to co-produce drama series for Apple TV+

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 1, 2021 - 11:57       Updated : Jun 1, 2021 - 11:57
The logos of Studio Dragon, Skydance Television and Apple TV+ (Studio Dragon, Skydance Television and Apple TV+)
The logos of Studio Dragon, Skydance Television and Apple TV+ (Studio Dragon, Skydance Television and Apple TV+)
Studio Dragon, a South Korean drama studio, said Tuesday it has agreed to co-produce a drama series with US company Skydance Television for Apple TV+.

The three companies will sign a deal on the day for the production of "The Big Door Prize," a 10-episode half-hour comedy based on M.O. Walsh's bestselling novel of the same name, Studio Dragon said. It will be adapted by award-winning producer David West Read of "Schitt's Creek."

The project marks the first time for a South Korean production house to make an original US drama series for a global audience.

Studio Dragon is affiliated with CJ ENM, the nation's leading entertainment company, which is behind Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning film "Parasite."

"Through this project, we will absorb the global production process and develop into a global studio so that we can serve as the priming water for talented Korean content creators to play on the world stage," said Kang Chul-ku, CEO of Studio Dragon.

The company signed a strategic partnership with Skydance early last year and is planning to jointly remake four Studio Dragon series, including the fantasy drama "Hotel del Luna." (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114