 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

LG converting smartphone production lines to make home appliances

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 1, 2021 - 09:52       Updated : Jun 1, 2021 - 09:52
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday, shows the company's plant in Manaus, Amazonas, northwestern Brazil. (LG Electronics Inc.)
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Tuesday, shows the company's plant in Manaus, Amazonas, northwestern Brazil. (LG Electronics Inc.)
LG Electronics Inc. is fast converting its overseas smartphone manufacturing lines into facilities that produce home appliances, industry insiders said Tuesday, following its decision to withdraw from the mobile business.

LG said the Brazilian government last month approved its plan to expand its Manaus plant in Amazonas, northwestern Brazil, in a move to shift its production lines from the Taubate site on the east coast.

When the $62 million project is completed, LG Electronics will have new production lines for laptops and monitors at the Manaus plant.

The South Korean tech giant said all of its Brazilian manufacturing will be consolidated in Manaus down the road.

Started in 1995, the Manaus plant was originally established to manufacture TVs, microwave ovens and DVD players, with air conditioners added in 2001. The Taubate plant has been in operation since 2005, producing mobile phones, monitors and laptops.

The latest relocation follows LG's move in April to convert its smartphone line at the Haiphong plant to make home appliances in northern Vietnam. 

LG earlier announced it will exit from the mobile business by July 31 after years of money-losing performances. Since then, it has been working to relocate its mobile workforce and resources to its core home appliance business.

Demand for LG's premium appliances has been soaring on the back of the pandemic-induced stay-at-home trend.

LG's home appliance and air solution (H&A) unit in the first quarter posted 6.7 trillion won ($6 billion) in revenue and 919.9 billion won in operating profit, both the largest for its quarterly performance.

The utilization rate of its home appliance production lines reached a five-year high in the first quarter of the year, according to LG. The rate for the refrigerator manufacturing lines stood at 153.2 percent, while that of air conditioner and washer production facilities came to 142.8 percent and 114.4 percent, respectively.

A rate over 100 percent means that the company is fully running its productions lines and additionally operating facilities with extra work.

The utilization rate of LG's washer and refrigerator lines were in the 80 percent range in the second quarter of last year. However, it recovered to 100 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114