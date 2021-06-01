[News Focus] Home prices in Seoul, Gyeonggi still rising despite curbs

Advertisements on the window of a real estate agency in Apgujeong-dong, Seoul, indicate that asking prices of some apartment units in the district hover around 100 million won ($90,000) per 3.3 square meters. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- Recent housing prices in Apgujeong-dong, Seoul, suggest that a raft of real estate policies from the administration since 2017 to tamp down runaway property prices had little efficacy eventually.



According to KB Kookmin Bank and Naver.com, the average trading price of homes, including apartments, in Apgujeong-dong -- which belongs to Seoul’s Gangnam-gu -- surged by 11.4 percent for the first 21 weeks of this year.



Prices in the affluent district climbed to 83.58 million won ($75,300) per 3.3 square meters on May 28, from 75.01 million won on Jan. 1.



Banpo-dong, which is located in Seoul’s Secho-gu, posted a similar increase -- from 78.57 million won per 3.3 square meters to 86.55 million over the corresponding period, with the growth of average home prices reaching 10.1 percent in only five months.



Banpo-dong is drawing wide interest as the district has overtaken Gangnam’s Apgujeong-dong, a traditional luxury-apartment stronghold, in average prices in recent years.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)