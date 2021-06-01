 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS megahit 'Dynamite' breaks 1.1b views on YouTube

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 1, 2021 - 09:17       Updated : Jun 1, 2021 - 09:17
This image, provided by Big Hit Music on Tuesday, marks 1.1 billion views for the BTS music video
This image, provided by Big Hit Music on Tuesday, marks 1.1 billion views for the BTS music video "Dynamite." (Big Hit Music)
The BTS megahit "Dynamite" has racked up 1.1 billion views on YouTube, becoming the band's third music video to reach the milestone.

The seven-piece act's first English-language single hit the milestone at 3:46 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Big Hit Music.

The feat comes roughly 10 months after the group released the upbeat disco-pop track on Aug. 21. The song earned BTS its first No. 1 debut on the Billboard's main singles chart as well as its first Grammy nomination.

BTS now has three music videos with more than 1.1 billion views. Its most watched music video is "DNA" with 1.2 billion views, followed by "Boy With Luv."

BTS recently released its second English-language single "Butter," which has been breaking records it previously set with "Dynamite."

The music video for "Butter" racked up 108.2 million views on YouTube in its first 24 hours of release, taking over the septet's own record of 101.1 million views for "Dynamite." The video also recorded more than 3.9 million peak concurrents, becoming the biggest YouTube music video premiere and replacing the band's record of 3 million for "Dynamite." (Yonhap)
