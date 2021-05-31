[Today’s K-pop] TXT puts out 2nd LP

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together hosted an online media showcase to promote its second full-length album, “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze,” Monday.



The eight-track album is about “a boy who just freezes up when he encounters an experience that shakes up his peaceful existence,” explained Yeonjun.



“The emotions got deeper,” added Soobin.



The track “0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori” is a trendy hybrid pop rock number, and Beomgyu confessed that he’d gotten a lump in his throat when he first listened to it.



“The lyrics are good, of course, but even without the words, there was something that resonated from within,” he explained. The members also thanked RM of BTS for lending a hand in writing the lyrics and for coming up with the title.



“Our music is unique to Tomorrow X Together,” said Huening Kai, “and since we’re putting out music and performance that conveys the story of the teens, many are liking us.”



Shinee’s Taemin starts military service





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



The bandmates of Shinee shared photographs from what looked like a final get-together before Taemin started his military service on Monday.



The four posed for the camera, smiling and pointing at the youngest, who was wearing a beanie over his freshly cut hair in the pictures posted by Key. Taemin enlisted Monday, and after basic training he will start his service as a member of the military band. Minho, on Instagram, posted a picture from a car where he was sitting next to Taemin on his way to the training camp in South Chungcheong Province. “I’m always on your side,” he wrote.



Even though the veteran idol did not disclose details about his enlistment, he had to be escorted past fans who had gathered in front of the training site.



The rest of the members have already finished their service. The quartet put out its seventh studio album, “Don’t Call Me,” in February, having worked together for the first time in almost 3 1/2 years. Taemin also put out his third solo EP, “Advice,” earlier this month.



Red Velvet’s Joy debuts as solo artist





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Joy of Red Velvet talked about her first solo album at an online showcase Monday.



“I thought I wouldn’t be nervous since I already had a solo song but I couldn’t sleep as the day to release the album came,” she confided.



She was enthusiastic about “Hello” in particular, saying it reflected her opinions -- from ideas and narratives to styling -- more than any other song on the album.



“When I first heard the title song, I thought I was about to cry even though it is a bright and upbeat tune,” she recalled. “I was consoled by it and eagerly suggested that this should be the lead track.”



The rest of the album consists of her interpretations of hit songs from the ’90s and the aughts, the so-called golden era of Korean music.



“It was a difficult process,” she emphasized, speaking of choosing which songs to take on. The first rule was never to undermine the essence of the originals, she added.



The Boyz’ Jacob drops mixtape





(Credit: Creker Entertainment)