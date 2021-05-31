Naver’s voice AI to call vaccine recipients in Jeonju to monitor health

Elderly people stand in single file to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a public health facility in Seoul, Monday. (Yonhap)
Naver’s voice-powered AI will call up vaccine recipients in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, to monitor their health status, the company said Monday.
The pilot program, dubbed the COVID-19 AI CareCall Service, has already been deployed in Busan, Seongnam and Suwon.
Starting from June 1, calls are expected to reach COVID-19 vaccine recipients aged 75 and above residing in select areas of the city four days after inoculation to check if they are experiencing any adverse effects.
If a symptom is found, a local health authority official will thoroughly monitor the vaccinated person.
Jeonju Mayor Kim Seung-soo said, “Naver’s COVID-19 service will be able to ease the work efficiency of local health personnel and speed up the vaccination process.” The city plans to expand the use of the AI platform to more age groups across the city, the mayor added.
Jeong Seok-Keun, CEO of Naver CIC, an in-house AI unit, said the company aims to support the essential frontline workers with its artificial intelligence technologies.
By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com
)