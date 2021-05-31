 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

S. Korea to spend W3.6tr for convergence of industries

By Yonhap
Published : May 31, 2021 - 13:51       Updated : May 31, 2021 - 13:51
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea plans to invest 3.6 trillion won ($3.2 billion) this year to promote the convergence of different industries and foster new growth engines, the industry ministry said Monday.

The budget, which marks a 3.7 percent rise from 3.46 trillion won allocated in 2020, will be spent on 163 projects, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The projects will center on helping the country's vision to go carbon neutral by 2050 and speed up the development of contact-free economic activities.

More than half of the budget will be spent on the so-called Digital and Green New Deal projects.

The Korean-version New Deal, launched by the Moon Jae-in administration, aims to foster the nation's future growth by promoting digital innovation, green industries and balanced regional development.

South Korea also plans to temporarily lift a set of regulations to offer new business opportunities.

For example, drivers can update the electronic control unit of their automobiles over-the-air without having to visit maintenance centers.

Drivers of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)-powered cars will also be allowed to charge their automobiles by themselves without the assistance of employees. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114