 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Thai Embassy to promote esports on Thailand Game Day

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : May 31, 2021 - 14:38       Updated : May 31, 2021 - 14:50
 
A promotional image for Thailand Game Day (Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul)
A promotional image for Thailand Game Day (Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul)

The Thai Embassy in South Korea will broadcast a special esports friendly match live on Facebook for Thailand Game Day on June 11.

The event -- the first of its kind to promote Thailand’s gaming industry in Korea -- will feature a League of Legends: Wildrift friendly match between two up-and-coming esports teams from Thailand and Korea.

Thailand and Korea both have large domestic game markets. In 2020, Korea’s market was estimated to be worth $16 billion -- the fourth-highest figure in the world. Thailand’s is valued at around $667 million, placing it at No. 19 in the world and No. 2 within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Yet according to the Thai Embassy, Thai gamers are still mostly consumers of Korean games. Thai game developers still haven’t gained significant market access here despite having tapped the US, European and Southeast Asian markets.

Thailand aims to promote its gaming industry to stakeholders in Korea’s gaming industry, create opportunities to enter the Korean game market, and strengthen ties among gamers, game developers and other stakeholders in Thailand and Korea.

The event will consist of three sessions. The first will showcase promising new games from Thai developers, the second will feature webinar interviews with the developers of four Thai games -- Home Sweet Home, Bounty Brawl, Mass Builder and Timelie -- and the third is the virtual competition between Thailand’s Buriram United Esports and Korea’s Team Olympus.

Esports commentators will provide commentary in Thai and Korean. Aisha, a virtual idol, will perform songs in both languages.

On Thailand Game Day, the embassy said, participants can learn about 20 Thai games representing all genres: action, survival, role playing, casual, strategy and simulation.

By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114