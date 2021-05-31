 Back To Top
Business

Samsung Heavy bags W417b order for 2 LNG carriers

By Yonhap
Published : May 31, 2021 - 10:35       Updated : May 31, 2021 - 10:35
This photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Monday, shows a LNG carrier built by the shipbuilder. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)
This photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Monday, shows a LNG carrier built by the shipbuilder. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)
Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday that it has signed a 417 billion won ($374 million) deal to build two liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

Under the deal with an Oceanian company, Samsung Heavy will deliver the vessels by July 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The vessels will be equipped with devices to boost fuel efficiency, the shipbuilder said.

With the latest deal, Samsung Heavy has bagged orders worth $5.4 billion for 44 ships so far this year, achieving 59 percent of its annual target of $9.1 billion.

The shipbuilder revised up its annual target to $9.1 billion from $7.8 billion, reflecting its recent brisk new orders for ships. (Yonhap)

