Business

Samsung ups presence in Europe, Middle East and Africa in Q1: report

By Yonhap
Published : May 31, 2021 - 10:08       Updated : May 31, 2021 - 10:08
This photo provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Jan. 29, 2021, shows an advertisement for the company's latest Galaxy S21 smartphone at Le Grand Rex theater in Paris. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. expanded its presence in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) smartphone market in the first quarter of the year, a report showed Monday

The South Korean tech giant shipped 30.6 million smartphones in the EMEA market in the January-March period for a 32.8 percent market share, according to the latest report from industry researcher International Data Corp. (IDC).

The figures were up from a year earlier when the company shipped 22.7 million smartphones for a 29.5 percent market share.

"Samsung had a very strong quarter and captured nearly two-fifths of the European smartphone market -- its largest quarterly share for six years," IDC said.

Xiaomi Corp. moved up two spots to take the runner-up position after its smartphone shipments nearly doubled to 14.4 million units in the first quarter for a 15.4 percent market share.

Its Chinese rival, Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Co., came in third with a 15 percent market share by shipping 14 million smartphones in the first three months of 2021.

Apple Inc. fell from the second spot to fourth place with a market share of 14.3 percent after shipping 13.3 million iPhones in the first quarter.

The overall EMEA smartphone market expanded to a first-quarter record of 93.06 million units, up 20.9 percent from a year earlier, with its market value surging 29 percent on-year to $31.67 billion.

"With such a strong showing to the opening quarter of the year, however, IDC is expecting a reversal this year of the slow year-on-year decline in smartphone sales that we have seen in Europe since 2015," IDC said. (Yonhap)



