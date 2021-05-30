 Back To Top
National

S. Korea to receive J&J vaccine for 1m people from US this week: PM

By Yonhap
Published : May 30, 2021 - 15:59       Updated : May 30, 2021 - 15:59
A file photo taken on November 17, 2020 shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson in London. (AFP-Yonhap)
A file photo taken on November 17, 2020 shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson in London. (AFP-Yonhap)
South Korea is set to receive the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine for 1 million people from the United States this week following Washington's pledge to donate vaccines for Korean troops, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Sunday.

During a meeting with President Moon Jae-in earlier this month, US President Joe Biden made a surprise announcement his country will help fully inoculate all 550,000 South Korean service members. (Yonhap)

