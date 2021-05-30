Celltrion's Humira biosimilar to arrive in Europe next month

Celltrion`s headquarters in Songdo, Incheon (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Celltrion Healthcare, which is in charge of Celltrion‘s overseas business, is expected to launch sales of its adalimumab biosimilar Yuflyma in the European market in June, according to industry sources, Sunday.
It will initially be launched in around six European countries, including Spain, the officials said.
A Celltrion Healthcare’s official said the company would try to release Yuflyma in Spain by next month, but the schedule can be adjusted.
Yuflyma is the world’s first biosimilar of Humira, a blockbuster original drug from AbbVie containing adalimumab.
Celltrion Healthcare is expected to introduce Yuflyma in seven more European countries during the third quarter, which include Germany and France. In the fourth quarter, it will launch in three more countries, including Italy.
The European adalimumab biosimilar market is currently sized at approximately 4.5 trillion won.
The European Commission gave marketing authorization for Yuflyma, the high-concentrate and citrate-free update of Humira in February. It then gave the green light for its use in the EU for treating patients with 13 chronic inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and pediatric uveitis.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)