Hyundai E&C to begin sales of Hillstate Iksan aparment complex

Hyundai Engineering & Construction will begin presales of flats for a new high-rise apartment complex in Iksan, North Jeolla Province this month, the company said Sunday.
The apartment complex, dubbed Hillstate Iksan, will comprise six buildings with 454 housing units, which measure from 59 to 126 square meters.
The complex is at a prime location right next to Seonhwa-ro which cuts through the center of the city, the builder said. On top of that, it is also close to Iksan Station that is part of the high-speed KTX and SRT railway network.
Aside from public transport accessibility, the complex boasts an excellent living environment, having a host of amenities and public facilities in close vicinity, such as schools, hypermarkets, administrative agency buildings and cultural facilities. Future residents will also be able to benefit from a 240,000-square-meter public part currently being built by the municipal government of Iksan, not far from the complex, according to the construction company.
Hyundai E&C stressed the complex would be an optimal choice for those who commute to Iksan Industrial Complex, where more than 500 companies, including Orion and LG Group’s manufacturing facilities are located.
The value of apartments at Hillstate Iksan is likely to rise as the neighborhood is likely to see addition of around 1,500 new housing units, with more residential buildings planned in the coming years.
The company also highlighted its own air-purification system among the latest home technologies that the builder plans to incorporate into the units’ layout and various smart functions. For an additional cost, future owners could have the system installed in their unit to curtail harmful fine dust, germs and viruses indoors.
Those who are interested in the housing units can visit the company’s show home located in Iksan, North Jeolla Province.
By Shim Woo-hyun(ws@heraldcorp.com
)