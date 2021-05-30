 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

USFK members, foreigners hold no-mask parties on Busan beach amid pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : May 30, 2021 - 14:20       Updated : May 30, 2021 - 14:20



This photo uploaded on a social network service account on Saturday, shows Haeundae Beach crowded with visitors. (A social network service account)
This photo uploaded on a social network service account on Saturday, shows Haeundae Beach crowded with visitors. (A social network service account)
Around 2,000 foreigners, including US soldiers in South Korea, set off firecrackers and held parties without wearing masks on and around a local beach amid the coronavirus pandemic, police said Sunday.

The foreigners danced, drank and set off firecrackers on and around Haeundae Beach in the southern city of Busan from Saturday afternoon through early Sunday, with many of them not wearing face masks and violating social distancing rules, according to the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency and witnesses.

They appear to have visited the region to mark US Memorial Day.

Police received at least 38 reports of complaints from local residents overnight, who voiced concerns over such dangerous acts amid COVID-19 and grumbled over the noise and other disturbances.

Dozens of police officers were dispatched to the scene, but they were unable to completely stop them, according to the agency and witnesses.

South Korea is still struggling to stem the continued spread of the new coronavirus across the country and is enforcing strict antivirus schemes. Currently, the greater Seoul area is under Level 2 social distancing, the third highest in the five-tier scheme, and Busan and most of the remaining regions of the country are subject to Level 1.5 distancing.

On Saturday and Sunday, the country reported 533 and 480 more COVID-19 cases, respectively, raising the total caseload to 139,910, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Police and local government officials vowed to toughen the crackdown on any illegal activities.

US service members and other foreigners have caused trouble by holding parties in violation of antivirus schemes. Last year, dozens threw no-mask parties on Haeundae Beach in celebration of US Independence Day in the midst of the new coronavirus. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114