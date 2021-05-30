S. Korea set to host virtual P4G summit on climate

P4G 2021 (Yonhap)

A major global summit on climate and sustainable growth is scheduled to open on Sunday under the initiative of South Korea.



President Moon Jae-in will host the two-day 2021 P4G Seoul Summit via video links, joined by more than 60 other top government officials and heads of international organizations, according to his office.



They include British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, as well as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and John Kerry, US special presidential envoy for climate.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria are also among participants.



P4G stands for Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030. It is an international partnership to accelerate public-private efforts for inclusive solutions to challenges in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement. It was launched with the inaugural session held in Copenhagen in 2018.



The Seoul session with the theme of "Inclusive Green Recovery Towards Carbon Neutrality" is the second P4G summit.



Moon and other participants will present their views during the Leaders' Session to open at 8 p.m. (Seoul time) followed by the Leaders' Dialogue forum on Monday night. They plan to adopt the Seoul Declaration to sum up the results of their discussions.



Moon is scheduled to hold bilateral summit talks online with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen just before the P4G summit gets underway. (Yonhap)

