National

Moon shares Biden's Twitter message on their summit last week

By Yonhap
Published : May 29, 2021 - 16:43       Updated : May 29, 2021 - 16:43
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) shakes hands with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C. on May 21, 2021. (Yonhap)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) shakes hands with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, D.C. on May 21, 2021. (Yonhap)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in publicly thanked U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday for his note on their White House summit last week.

Moon shared Biden's related Twitter message on his Facebook account and also retweeted it. Moon attached a message reading "Mr. President Biden, Thank you."

Hours earlier, Biden tweeted, "I was honored to welcome President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea last week at the White House."

"The alliance between our nations was forged on the battlefield over 70 years ago," he added. "Last week, we recommitted ourselves to this ironclad alliance." (Yonhap)
