National Assembly speaker meets Czech leaders, discusses nuclear power plant projects

South Korean National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug (L) greets Czech Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil during his visit to Prague on May 27, 2021, in this photo provided by the National Assembly.

South Korean National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug has met with political leaders of the Czech Republic to promote Seoul's nuclear power plant solutions, his office said Saturday.



Park spoke with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in Prague on Friday (local time) and emphasized that South Korea can be an ideal partner for the Czech Republic's nuclear power projects.



"We are stronger than any other nation when it comes to construction time, cost and operation capabilities," Park said. "Our superb cybersecurity solutions can also be used in nuclear power plants."



Park also held a joint conference with Czech Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil and spoke with Chamber of Deputies Speaker Radek Vondracek to explain South Korea's intent to help the country construct nuclear power plants.



"If South Korea wins the project, it can bolster ties between the two countries," Park said during his meeting with Vondracek.



Park arrived in the Czech Republic on Thursday following his five-day trip to Moscow to meet his Russian counterparts. He also met with Czech President Milos Zeman on Thursday to discuss various issues, including economic cooperation, North Korea and the novel coronavirus. (Yonhap)