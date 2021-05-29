 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

National Assembly speaker meets Czech leaders, discusses nuclear power plant projects

By Yonhap
Published : May 29, 2021 - 13:52       Updated : May 29, 2021 - 13:52

South Korean National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug (L) greets Czech Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil during his visit to Prague on May 27, 2021, in this photo provided by the National Assembly. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
South Korean National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug (L) greets Czech Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil during his visit to Prague on May 27, 2021, in this photo provided by the National Assembly. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
South Korean National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug has met with political leaders of the Czech Republic to promote Seoul's nuclear power plant solutions, his office said Saturday.

Park spoke with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis in Prague on Friday (local time) and emphasized that South Korea can be an ideal partner for the Czech Republic's nuclear power projects.

"We are stronger than any other nation when it comes to construction time, cost and operation capabilities," Park said. "Our superb cybersecurity solutions can also be used in nuclear power plants."

Park also held a joint conference with Czech Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil and spoke with Chamber of Deputies Speaker Radek Vondracek to explain South Korea's intent to help the country construct nuclear power plants.

"If South Korea wins the project, it can bolster ties between the two countries," Park said during his meeting with Vondracek.

Park arrived in the Czech Republic on Thursday following his five-day trip to Moscow to meet his Russian counterparts. He also met with Czech President Milos Zeman on Thursday to discuss various issues, including economic cooperation, North Korea and the novel coronavirus. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114