 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

Jungheung interested in Daewoo E&C, but takeover still under review

By Park Ga-young
Published : May 28, 2021 - 18:18       Updated : May 28, 2021 - 18:18
(Daewoo E&C)
(Daewoo E&C)


Jungheung Group, a local construction company, has expressed interest in acquiring Daewoo Engineering and Construction, but is in the process of reviewing its value and business potential, the builder said Friday.

”The company is interested in acquiring Daewoo E&C but nothing is confirmed,” an official at Jungheung said.

“We’ll carefully examine the various conditions including Daewoo’s domestic and overseas business status, prospects after the acquisition and pricing,” the official said.

The statement came after reports emerged that Jungheung had submitted a letter of intent to participate in the bid.

Market observers say the current value of the controlling stake in Daewoo E&C is estimated between 1.5 trillion won ($1.3 billion) to 2 trillion won.

Daewoo E&C, formerly owned by the now-defunct Daewoo Group and later by Kumho Asiana Group, has been put on sale for years.

KDB Investment, a key creditor of Kumho Asiana Group, took over the controlling 50.75 percent stake in Daewoo E&C in 2010 to help the debt-ridden conglomerate restructure its finances. Kumho Asiana acquired Daewoo E&C in 2006.

Jungheung, the country’s 47th largest local construction company based in Gwangju, was holding total assets worth 9.2 trillion won as of 2020, according to the Korea Fair Trade Commission.

Other contenders for Daewoo E&C are said to be consortiums mostly led by private equity funds, according to media reports. Most recently, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, a sovereign wealth fund owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, has also reportedly shown interest in Daewoo E&C.

Daewoo E&C recorded a revenue of 1.93 trillion won with an operating profit of 229 billion won in the first quarter this year. Its net profit during the same period was 147.9 billion won, up 138.9 percent from a year ago.

By Park Ga-young (gypark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114