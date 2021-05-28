 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Entertainment

Korean indie musicians team up to support democratization in Myanmar

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : May 28, 2021 - 13:41       Updated : May 28, 2021 - 13:41
A poster for the 2021 version of “March for the Beloved” (Walking After U Twitter)
A poster for the 2021 version of “March for the Beloved” (Walking After U Twitter)

South Korean indie musicians have teamed up to support activists struggling against the military junta in Myanmar, an association of Korean indie musicians for democratization in Myanmar said Thursday.

On Monday they plan to release a rock version of “March for the Beloved,” originally a tribute to the victims of the 1980 Gwangju Democratic Uprising.

Thirteen vocalists from 10 indie bands, including Tacopy, ABTB, Shingaram Band, Fishingirls and Walking After U, collaborated on the song.

“The Korean indie association does not represent the whole indie scene of Korea. But it is meaningful that musicians have voluntarily gathered to start a small movement and support Myanmar citizens. We wish other musicians could join us,” said Walking After U on Twitter.

Kim Jong-ryul, who composed the original version of “March for the Beloved,” gave his blessing to the new version.

The original song, written in the 1980s, was about the romance between activist Yoon Sang-won, who died in the Gwangju Democratic Uprising on May 18, 1980, and a labor rights activist named Park Gi-soon who died a few years earlier.

Over time, it came to symbolize the grief of those who died fighting for their rights in the uprising.

In 2019, the song was also played before a million-plus protesters in Hong Kong who opposed China’s creeping authoritarianism.

The song will be released at noon on Monday on YouTube and music streaming platforms. The YouTube video will feature scenes from the Gwangju Uprising and Myanmar’s democratization movement, and the Korean lyrics will be subtitled in Myanmar’s language. Any profit will be donated to people in Myanmar.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114