BTS to drop 'Hotter' version of new single 'Butter'

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music, shows a teaser image for a remix version of the new BTS song "Butter." (Big Hit Music)

BTS is set to release what its label called a "Hotter" remix of its latest single "Butter" that has been making a splash around the globe.



The new version leans more toward electro dance, offering a different charm from the upbeat and vibrant original track, according to Big Hit Music.



The release is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, exactly a week after the seven-piece act rolled out "Butter" globally on May 21. A music video for the remix is also set for release at 1 p.m.



"Butter," the act's second English-language single following "Dynamite," has been dominating global streaming and video platforms upon its release.



On Spotify, "Butter" earned 20.9 million streams on its first day of release. It marked the most streams in a single day in Spotify's history.



On YouTube, "Butter" racked up 108.2 million views in its first 24 hours of release, outnumbering "Dynamite" at 101.1 million views. The music video for the new single also recorded more than 3.9 million peak concurrents, becoming the biggest YouTube music video premiere and replacing the band's own record of 3 million for "Dynamite." (Yonhap)