 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

Seoul stocks inch down ahead of key US data, MSCI rebalancing

By Yonhap
Published : May 27, 2021 - 16:24       Updated : May 27, 2021 - 17:56
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks closed a tad lower Thursday, as investors wait for key economic data from the United States later this week, which is widely seen as a gauge for a potential rate hike. The Korean won fell against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) fell 2.92 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 3,165.51 points.

Trading volume was high at about 1.1 billion shares worth some 19.9 trillion won ($17.8 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 496 to 360.

Foreigners sold a net 284 billion won, while retail investors bought 47 billion won. Institutions purchased a net 267 billion won.

The Kospi got off to a muted start as investor caution grew while waiting for the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data.

The US Commerce Department is set to release the latest PCE on Friday (US time).

Stock losses deepened as the Bank of Korea raised its growth outlook for 2021 to 4 percent for this year, sharply up from the previously projected 3 percent, and 3 percent in 2022.

The BOK froze the key interest rate at a record low of 0.5 percent, but investor sentiment weakened over the central bank winding back their low interest rate policy earlier than expected.

The rebalancing of the Morgan Stanley Capital International index also led to a fall in market heavyweights.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics retreated 0.25 percent to 79,600 won, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.81 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver decreased 2.34 percent and giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics lost 2.03 percent to 125,500 won.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor declined 1.34 percent to 220,500 won, and leading chemical firm LG Chem dipped 3.49 percent to 803,000 won.

The local currency closed at 1,118.1 won against the US dollar, down 1.2 won from the previous session's close. 

Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys lost 3.7 basis points to 1.124 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond fell 3.4 basis points to 1.638 percent. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114