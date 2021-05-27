 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

Central bank says leveraged crypto trading threatens banking system

By Son Ji-hyoung
Published : May 27, 2021 - 15:33       Updated : May 27, 2021 - 15:33
The Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol speaks in a press conference after a monetary policy committee held in the central bank's headquarters in Seoul. (Yonhap)
The Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol speaks in a press conference after a monetary policy committee held in the central bank's headquarters in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Leveraged cryptocurrency trading by individuals in South Korea threatens the nation’s financial system, Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol said Thursday.

Given the price volatility of virtual assets, increased trading in such assets leaves Korea’s financial system subject to instability, Lee said in a press conference after a monetary policy committee meeting.

“An excessive level of leveraged cryptocurrency trading puts households at risk of financial damages considering the instability of (cryptocurrency),” Lee told reporters. “We expect (the increasing amount of crypto trading) to have a negative impact on the financial system in any respect.”

He pledged to closely monitor the monetary transactions of Korean financial institutions associated with leveraged cryptocurrency trading, signaling possible measures to curtail new loans, as more defaults by borrowers could have a spillover effect on the nationwide banking system.

The central bank and financial institutions need to engage in “close cooperation to address the cryptocurrency-related (issues),” Lee said.

This is consistent with the stance the central bank’s second-longest-serving chief has previously taken on cryptocurrency.

In April, Lee said Korea’s financial system faced “huge constraints” to recognize virtual assets as a proper means of payment. He also reiterated his stance that cryptocurrencies had zero intrinsic value.

The ample liquidity in the low-interest environment is effectively encouraging more households to take out loans, mainly as a hedge against inflation when investing.

The BOK said Korea’s outstanding household debts came to 1,666 trillion won ($1.5 trillion) as of end-March. The volume rose 35 trillion won during the first quarter, up threefold compared with the previous year.

By Son Ji-hyoung (consnow@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114