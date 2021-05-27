Gugak center to release 30 music videos of traditional performances

Haegeum artist Cheon Ji-yun (National Gugak Center)

The National Gugak Center is to release a music video online every Wednesday, featuring traditional Korean music and dance.



The Gugak In project, led by the state-run institution, kicked off last year, to help traditional performing artists who have been experiencing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Last year, a total of 20 acts were selected for the project. The center produced a series of music videos featuring the artists’ performances at scenic spots across the greater Seoul area.



According to the center, 30 acts were selected this year, including individual performers. The artists range in age from 6 to 68, from a child prodigy to an Intangible Cultural Property title holder.



The featured traditional music spans gayageum, folk songs, salpurichum, or exorcism dance, mask dance and more.





Fusion gugak act Yegyul Band (National Gugak Center)