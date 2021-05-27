 Back To Top
National

Main opposition leader resumes public activities after testing negative for COVID-19

By Yonhap
Published : May 27, 2021 - 13:42       Updated : May 27, 2021 - 14:48
Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, floor leader of the main opposition People Power Party who is acting as the party's chairman, speaks during a press conference on Wednesday, at the National Assembly in Seoul following a luncheon meeting with President Moon Jae-in. (Yonhap)
Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, floor leader of the main opposition People Power Party who is acting as the party's chairman, speaks during a press conference on Wednesday, at the National Assembly in Seoul following a luncheon meeting with President Moon Jae-in. (Yonhap)
The acting chief of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) resumed his public activities Thursday after testing negative for COVID-19.

Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, PPP floor leader who is currently acting as the chairman, had temporarily canceled his schedule for the day, including a meeting of the interim party leadership in the morning, following a coronavirus infection case inside the party.

According to the party, Kim attended the same party meetings Monday and Tuesday as a party official who recently tested positive for the virus. Both of them were wearing protective facial masks at the time of the meetings, according to the party.

He immediately got tested for the virus, and the result came back negative in the afternoon.

"Acting chairman Kim was informed of a negative test result after getting tested at a hospital in the morning. ... He will immediately resume his schedule," a PPP official said. 

A day earlier, Kim and four other rival political party leaders attended a luncheon with President Moon Jae-in at Cheong Wa Dae for a briefing on the result of the president's recent summit with US President Joe Biden. Moon was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of his recent trip to the US. (Yonhap)
