[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel offers ‘Famcation in the Park’ package



The Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel in Songdo, Incheon, is offering the “Famcation in the Park” package at Songdo Central Park for families staying there.



Guests can enjoy kayaking at Central Park from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and kids can ride in a small wagon for three hours. The package starts at 209,000 won.



For more information and reservations, call the Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel at (032) 835-1000.









Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas presents new vegan dishes



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong has expanded its vegan menu.



The Lobby Lounge showcases its Sweet Vegan Bingsu, made with almond milk ice. The price is 45,000 won for two people. Vegan Healthy Burgers with plant-based patties are also available. BrewDog Punk IPA and BrewDog Vagabond Pale Ale are vegan beers. Vegan Healthy Burgers are priced at 38,000 won and up, and vegan beers start at 14,000 won per bottle.



The Grand Deli has also launched two types of vegan bread -- Vegan Fruits and Vollkornbrot Bread. They cost 5,800 won and 4,800 won, respectively.



For more information, call Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas (02) 559-7053 or the Grand Deli at (02) 559-7653.









JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul presents live jazz nights



JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul’s rooftop bar, The Griffin, is holding live jazz nights on summer evenings.



Jazz nights run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Guests can enjoy a beautiful night view of Heunginjimun, the gate on the east side of Seoul Fortress’ outer wall. The promotion includes The Griffin’s creative cocktails and live jazz performances by world-class musicians. Cocktail prices start at 34,000 won. Guests can enjoy more than 300 kinds of wine, a collection of single malt whiskies and 20 international cigars.



For inquiries and reservations, call The Griffin at (02) 2276-3344.









Maison Glad Jeju offers summer pool package



Maison Glad Jeju is offering its summer pool promotion until Aug. 31.



The package includes a one-night stay and a heated Patio Pool voucher for two guests. Maison Glad Jeju offers bathing suits from Coralique, a swimwear brand. Sun protection items such as Horangasitenol Cleansing Gel and Dragon Peptide Ampule Serum and Cream from cosmetic brand Re:NK are offered as part of the promotion. The package starts at 159,000 won in June and 165,000 won in July.



For inquiries and reservations, call Maison Glad Jeju at (064) 747-4900.









Paradise City and Paradise Hotel Busan offer early summer promotion



Paradise City and Paradise Hotel Busan offer Paradise Cheat Week for an early summer hotel vacation.



Memberships can enjoy up to 40 percent discounts on room reservations. Bookings through websites will be offered at a 10,000 won discount.



Paradise City presents a premium buffet breakfast, an indoor swimming pool and a 20 percent discount on admission to the spa. Prices start at 280,000 won for two adults and two children. Paradise Hotel Busan offers the On the Plate breakfast, the all-day Ocean Spa Pool and Kids Village, which features facilities and programs for children. The package costs 270,000 won for two adults and two children.



For inquiries, call Paradise City at 1833-8855 or Paradise Hotel Busan at (051) 742-2121.