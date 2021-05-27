[KH Explains] How to get yourself a COVID-19 vaccine earlier than scheduled

Starting Thursday, South Korea opened a system for people to reserve leftover COVID-19 vaccines on a daily basis through mobile applications.
For those concerned about vaccine supplies, the news could be exciting, as they now have a chance to skip ahead of the line.
The system could also play a role in helping the country carry out its vaccination plan on time, or even sooner than originally timed out. Korea aims to inoculate 13 million people by the end of June and achieve herd immunity by November.
Here are some questions that you might have if interested in getting your share of vaccines earlier than said.Q. What exactly is this new system, and how does this run?
A.
The new system that launched at 1 p.m. Thursday is a real-time search system that allows people to find and reserve leftover COVID-19 vaccines on a given day. It’s at a trial stage at the moment, and official launch is slated for June 6.
For the next two weeks starting Thursday, people will be able to search how many doses of vaccines are left at local vaccination centers using mobile phones. COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca are the only ones available for reservation at the moment.
The system is available for all Koreans and foreigners with state health insurance subscriptions. Vaccination is free of charge.Q. What do you mean by leftover?
A.
Even after making an appointment to get the vaccine, some people fail to appear at vaccination centers on time. Vaccines supplied to each vaccination center have to be used on the same day, and if nobody shows up to claim the leftover, the doses have to be discarded for safety reasons.
The system makes these “no-show” doses available to others. Those who receive a shot will automatically be eligible for a second dose 11 weeks later.Q. OK, so how do I reserve it?
A.
The service is available from Naver and KakaoTalk by searching for “잔여 백신.” You will need to register as users and be prepared to undergo a self-verification process.
Neither app is foreigner-friendly on this at the moment, so a bit of proficiency in Korean would be required for the time being. That could be fixed during the trial period, so we will have to wait and see.
If search “잔여 백신” on Naver, the platform will show a map-based outlook on how many doses of vaccines are left at each vaccination center. You can click on a center with remaining doses of vaccine to start the reservation process. If successful, the app will give you a reservation notice.
A similar service is also available through KakaoTalk. Usere should search for “잔여 백신” or click on the tab with that name to start the map-based search and reservation processes.
You can only search and make reservations for the same day, during regular vaccination hours of 9 a.m.-6 p.m. You cannot search for how many vaccines would be left for the following day.Q. Is there anything else that I need to know?
A.
Even though two separate mobile applications are running the reservation system, you will not be allowed to book twice through different apps. The system as a whole runs in real-time and requires self-verification from users, so any duplicate reservation will not be accepted.
You have to call the vaccination center you signed up for to cancel the appointment for any reason after making the reservation. If you fail to cancel and do not show up for the appointment, you will no longer be able to use the reservation system.
The system is only made to search and reserve COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca, and that means only individuals aged 30 or above will be able to reserve their jabs within this system. No system is available for vaccines from Pfizer at the moment.
Please remember that this system is only to reserve and receive first shots of the two-shot regimen. If you already have an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, you will also not be allowed to use this system.
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
)