Business

Samsung launches new shoe care appliance

By Yonhap
Published : May 27, 2021 - 11:47       Updated : May 27, 2021 - 11:47
This photo, provided by Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday, shows a model introducing the ShoeDresser, the company's new shoe refresher, at its shop in Seoul. (Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday launched a shoe refresher as the South Korean tech giant eyes bolstering its sales with new lifestyle appliances amid the pandemic.

Samsung's BESPOKE ShoeDresser is a footwear care appliance that can deodorize, dehumidify and dry shoes.

The product, which can manage a maximum three pairs of shoes, comes in four colors -- cotta white, cotta charcoal, glam greenery and glam sun yellow. It will be sold between 999,900 won ($890) and 1.099 million won here.

Samsung said it is considering launching the BESPOKE ShoeDresser overseas in the future.

The appliance leverages technologies used in Samsung's smart closet, AirDresser, and enhanced ultraviolet (UV) solutions.

It removes odor particles with UV deodorizing filters, while its heat pump technology dries shoes gently. On the upper deck, the product has a Xenon UVC lamp to kill germs.

Samsung said the latest product can be controlled with its Internet of Things (IoT) platform, SmartThings. Its door panels also can be replaced separately like its BESPOKE refrigerators.

Samsung will also provide a lifetime warranty for the product's inverter motor and compressor as promised for its BESPOKE Home products that are designed to help consumers decorate their entire home space with various customizable appliances. (Yonhap)
