Denmark PM to attend 2021 P4G Seoul Summit

A screenshot from the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit website
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will participate in the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit’s live session Monday, the Embassy of Denmark in Seoul said Wednesday.
The P4G summit is set to start Sunday.
In addition to the prime minister, high level representatives of Denmark’s private and public sectors, central and regional governments as well as the royal family will participate in the summit and the Green Future Week leading up to the summit.
The all-virtual summit is focused on accelerating public-private partnerships for a green recovery toward carbon neutrality by 2050 under the slogan, “Green We Go, Change We Make.”
The Embassy of Denmark in Seoul said it would co-host a side-event on offshore wind along with the Korea Energy Agency and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Korea on Friday which will introduce the latest study on the cost of energy in Korea and discuss the future of offshore wind and power-to-x.
“We are proud to contribute to this important summit and is certain it will provide guidelines and new potential avenues for a global green recovery towards climate neutrality,” the embassy added, emphasizing the significance of the summit.
By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com
)