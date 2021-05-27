 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
National

Denmark PM to attend 2021 P4G Seoul Summit

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : May 27, 2021 - 15:14       Updated : May 27, 2021 - 15:14


A screenshot from the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit website
A screenshot from the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit website

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will participate in the 2021 P4G Seoul Summit’s live session Monday, the Embassy of Denmark in Seoul said Wednesday.

The P4G summit is set to start Sunday.

In addition to the prime minister, high level representatives of Denmark’s private and public sectors, central and regional governments as well as the royal family will participate in the summit and the Green Future Week leading up to the summit.

The all-virtual summit is focused on accelerating public-private partnerships for a green recovery toward carbon neutrality by 2050 under the slogan, “Green We Go, Change We Make.”

The Embassy of Denmark in Seoul said it would co-host a side-event on offshore wind along with the Korea Energy Agency and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Korea on Friday which will introduce the latest study on the cost of energy in Korea and discuss the future of offshore wind and power-to-x.

“We are proud to contribute to this important summit and is certain it will provide guidelines and new potential avenues for a global green recovery towards climate neutrality,” the embassy added, emphasizing the significance of the summit.

By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114