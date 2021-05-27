[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Pipeline

(Korea)

Opened May 26

Crime

Directed by Yoo Ha



Pindol (Seo In-guk), the best pipeline-drilling technician in South Korea, decides to take up an offer from Gun-woo (Lee Soo-hyuk), heir to a large conglomerate, to be part of a dangerous oil heist. For the job, Gun-woo rounds up a team of four thieves -- Jeobsae (Eum Moon-suk), Manager Na (Yoo Seung-mok), Keunsab (Tae Hang-ho) and Counter (Bae Da-bin).





Voyagers

(US)

Opened May 26

Science Fiction

Directed by Neil Burger



In 2063, the future of the human race is at stake due to the Earth heating up more and more. People need a new planet to live on. Thirty special men and women who are bred for intelligence and obedience are sent to outer space to embark on a voyage to colonize a distant target planet. During this journey, they uncover disturbing secrets about the mission.





Fast & Furious 9

(US)

Opened May 19

Action

Directed by Justin Lin



Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) finds out that his younger brother Jakob (John Cena), an assassin, is working with Cipher (Charlize Theron) to put the world in danger. To prevent this, Dominic gathers his family once again to craft an amazing plan for a counterattack.





The Courier

(US)

Opened April 28

Thriller

Directed by Dominic Cooke



In 1960, Soviet agent Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze) has a letter containing important information that can prevent a nuclear war and hopes to send it to the CIA. To obtain this letter, the CIA and Britain’s M16 cooperate and send British salesman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) to the Soviet Union as their spy.

