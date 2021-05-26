Party leaders show mixed reactions to Moon-Biden summit

President Moon Jae-in poses for photos before a luncheon meeting with party leaders at Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday. From left are Choi Kang-wook, leader of the Open Democratic Party; Yeo Young-kug, leader of the Justice Party; Song Young-gil, head of the ruling Democratic Party; Moon; Kim Gi-hyeon, acting chief and floor leader of the main opposition People Power Party; and Ahn Cheol-soo, chief of the People’s Party. (Cheong Wa Dae)