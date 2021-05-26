 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Finance

NTS chief seeks mutual taxation agreement with Indonesia

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : May 26, 2021 - 14:39       Updated : May 26, 2021 - 16:51
South Korea’s National Tax Service Commissioner Kim Dae-ji (left) and Indonesia’s Directorate General of Taxes chief Suryo Utomo pose for a photo during their meeting in Jakarta on Tuesday. (NTS)
South Korea’s National Tax Service Commissioner Kim Dae-ji (left) and Indonesia’s Directorate General of Taxes chief Suryo Utomo pose for a photo during their meeting in Jakarta on Tuesday. (NTS)
The chief of the National Tax Service of South Korea has approached Indonesia in hopes of revitalizing the mutual agreement procedure and advance pricing arrangement between the two countries to prevent double taxation and ease uncertainties for trading firms, according to the tax agency Wednesday.

NTS Commissioner Kim Dae-ji visited Jakarta on Tuesday to meet with Indonesia’s tax authority, Commissioner Suryo Utomo. During the meeting, they discussed ways to maintain close interaction and cooperation between the two agencies.

Indonesia is Korea’s 15th-largest trade partner and the sixth-most-active market for Korean companies doing business overseas. It is also the 12th-most-preferred investment destination for Koreans, the NTS said.

In response to increasing demand for a taxation partnership, Kim pledged to continually support his Indonesian counterpart’s project to build the country’s core tax administration system and introduce Korea’s electronic tax administration system.

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114