Masks to be optional outside after first dose of vaccine

In about a month, South Koreans who have received just one COVID-19 shot in the standard two-shot series will get to enjoy some of the perks of vaccinated status.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare said Wednesday that after receiving a first dose of either one of the vaccines offered in the country -- from AstraZeneca or Pfizer -- people can engage in larger family get-togethers and religious events from June, and can go maskless outside from July. They will also be exempt from limits on the number of people who can gather at one time in cafes, restaurants and other public spaces.
Fully vaccinated people -- meaning people who have received both doses of a coronavirus vaccine -- can forgo masks in outdoor settings and socialize without restrictions. They won’t be subject to quarantine after traveling overseas or coming into close contact with a coronavirus patient either, the ministry said.
Kwon Deok-cheol, the health minister, told a press briefing that the country could ease out of most social distancing regulations come July. The goal is to administer first doses of the vaccine to 13 million people by June 19, and then to 36 million people by September or possibly earlier, he said.
“For seniors 60 years of age and above, just a single shot of the two-regimen vaccine is 90 percent effective at preventing infections,” the minister said.
Experts advise caution against granting exemptions from social distancing and mask mandates before people have received their second doses.
Dr. Eom Joong-sik, an infectious disease specialist at Gachon University Medical Center, said as the vaccination rate is still low, any premature easing could jeopardize disease control.
So far 3.9 million people, or 7 percent of the Korean population, have received at least one dose of either AstraZeneca’s or Pfizer’s vaccine. The number of fully vaccinated people stands at 1.9 million, or 3 percent of the population.
“There’s no way to tell who is vaccinated and who isn’t,” Eom said, adding that non-socially distanced activities should be “strictly limited to fully vaccinated people, and amongst themselves only.”
Dr. Paik Soon-young, a virologist at Catholic University of Korea, pointed out that half-vaccinated people may not be as well protected against variants that are now circulating through communities.
Over a third of patient samples analyzed tested positive for variants last week, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Monday. The variant first spotted in the UK is already dominant in southern coastal cities such as Ulsan and Busan.
“People in their 60s and early 70s, who are getting their first AstraZeneca shots in June, have to wait until September before they can get a second one. In the meantime, they remain relatively vulnerable to the threats of variants,” he said.
The AstraZeneca vaccine is 33 percent effective against the Indian variant and 50 percent effective against the UK variant three weeks after the first dose, according to a recent Public Health England study. Second doses increased protection against these two variants to 60 percent and 66 percent, respectively.
Paik called for “vaccine incentives that do not compromise the safety of half-vaccinated and unvaccinated people until the vaccination campaign can reach the wider public.” The vaccinations haven’t even begun yet for people in the 60 to 74 age group, he said.
“Before we can fully vaccinate at least 70 percent of people 60 and up, it’s too early to loosen public health protocols,” he said.
