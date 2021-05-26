 Back To Top
National

Military reports 6 new COVID-19 cases

By Yonhap
Published : May 26, 2021 - 11:43       Updated : May 26, 2021 - 11:43
Service members stand in line to undergo a COVID-19 test at a makeshift clinic in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Service members stand in line to undergo a COVID-19 test at a makeshift clinic in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Five Army members and an Air Force officer tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

Two Army officers from the same unit in the county of Gapyeong were confirmed to have been infected following their recent vacation, the ministry said, adding 150 base members who came into contact with them tested negative.

The other Army officer and two enlisted soldiers also tested positive following their vacation, and the airman contracted the virus after one of his colleagues tested positive, according to the ministry.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 943.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 707 more COVID-19 cases, including 684 local infections, raising the total caseload to 137,682, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. (Yonhap)



