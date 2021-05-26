 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

Genesis G80 earns top safety award from IIHS

By Yonhap
Published : May 26, 2021 - 11:33       Updated : May 26, 2021 - 11:33
Genesis' G80 sedan is seen in this file photo provided by the South Korean luxury car maker on May 12, 2021. (Hyundai Motor Co.)
Genesis' G80 sedan is seen in this file photo provided by the South Korean luxury car maker on May 12, 2021. (Hyundai Motor Co.)
South Korean luxury car brand Genesis' G80 sedan has earned the highest safety rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the US auto safety organization said Wednesday.

The G80 earned TOP SAFETY PICK+ by qualifying for a wide range of IIHS collision tests, including front crash prevention in vehicle-to-vehicle crashes and pedestrian front crash prevention, the US institute said on its website.

To qualify for the IIHS' highest safety rating, a vehicle has to earn a high score in several test categories, including the driver's side small overlap front, roof strength and front crash prevention.

Genesis' two sedans, the G70 and G90, also won the top safety awards from the IIHS in February.

In March, the GV80 sports utility vehicle (SUV) received the top safety award weeks after golf legend Tiger Woods survived from a serious crash involving the flagship SUV near Los Angeles.

Hyundai Motor Co. produces luxury SUVs and high-end sedans under its independent Genesis brand. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114