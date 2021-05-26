Genesis G80 earns top safety award from IIHS

Genesis' G80 sedan is seen in this file photo provided by the South Korean luxury car maker on May 12, 2021. (Hyundai Motor Co.)

South Korean luxury car brand Genesis' G80 sedan has earned the highest safety rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the US auto safety organization said Wednesday.



The G80 earned TOP SAFETY PICK+ by qualifying for a wide range of IIHS collision tests, including front crash prevention in vehicle-to-vehicle crashes and pedestrian front crash prevention, the US institute said on its website.



To qualify for the IIHS' highest safety rating, a vehicle has to earn a high score in several test categories, including the driver's side small overlap front, roof strength and front crash prevention.



Genesis' two sedans, the G70 and G90, also won the top safety awards from the IIHS in February.



In March, the GV80 sports utility vehicle (SUV) received the top safety award weeks after golf legend Tiger Woods survived from a serious crash involving the flagship SUV near Los Angeles.



Hyundai Motor Co. produces luxury SUVs and high-end sedans under its independent Genesis brand. (Yonhap)







