Business

LG CNS introduces upgraded security services under new brand

By Yonhap
Published : May 26, 2021 - 11:30       Updated : May 26, 2021 - 11:30
This photo provided by LG CNS Co. on Wednesday, shows models introducing the company's new security solution brand SecuXper. (LG CNS Co.)
LG CNS Co., South Korea's major IT service firm, on Wednesday introduced upgraded security services under a new brand in a move to expand its presence in the cybersecurity sector.

LG CNS said all of its security-related services, covering from cloud to smart factories, will be named under the brand of SecuXper, which combines the words "security" and "expert."

With the new brand, LG CNS said it reinforced its security workforce, which includes some 200 cybersecurity experts and white hackers.

The company also developed an artificial intelligence-powered security solution, which can detect irregular patterns in data input and messages. Such a solution is already being used by a public institution here, it added.

LG CNS said the latest move is part of its plan to become a global managed security service provider (MSSP), which offers integrated security solutions from consulting to operations.

The company has been boosting its partnerships recently to boost leadership in the security sector. Last month, it signed an agreement with AhnLab Inc., a local software security firm, to develop a security package for cloud services. (Yonhap)



