LG Electronics to run nighttime clerkless shops in S. Korea

This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday, shows models checking information of LG's home appliances on a kiosk at a store in Seoul. (LG Electronics Inc.)

LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday it will run some of its shops in South Korea clerkless during nighttime as the home appliance maker tries to attract more consumers amid the pandemic-induced contactless trend.



LG said its nine stores, including six shops in Seoul, will operate without clerks from 8:30 p.m. to midnight daily, becoming the first electronics firm in the country to adopt such a system.



Users can enter unmanned shops after scanning a QR code. Inside the store, they can use kiosks or search on mobile applications to get information of LG's displayed products.



LG said each clerkless shop will offer chat services on Kakao Talk, the country's most used mobile messenger app, and will assist customers in need of help. Those who want in-person services can make reservations through kiosk machines.



LG said it plans to expand the number of clerkless shops and their operation time in the future. (Yonhap)



