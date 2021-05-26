 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
SIS
Business

LG Electronics to run nighttime clerkless shops in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : May 26, 2021 - 11:22       Updated : May 26, 2021 - 11:22
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday, shows models checking information of LG's home appliances on a kiosk at a store in Seoul. (LG Electronics Inc.)
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday, shows models checking information of LG's home appliances on a kiosk at a store in Seoul. (LG Electronics Inc.)
LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday it will run some of its shops in South Korea clerkless during nighttime as the home appliance maker tries to attract more consumers amid the pandemic-induced contactless trend.

LG said its nine stores, including six shops in Seoul, will operate without clerks from 8:30 p.m. to midnight daily, becoming the first electronics firm in the country to adopt such a system.

Users can enter unmanned shops after scanning a QR code. Inside the store, they can use kiosks or search on mobile applications to get information of LG's displayed products.

LG said each clerkless shop will offer chat services on Kakao Talk, the country's most used mobile messenger app, and will assist customers in need of help. Those who want in-person services can make reservations through kiosk machines.

LG said it plans to expand the number of clerkless shops and their operation time in the future. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114