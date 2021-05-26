 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

Samsung ranks 2nd in Q1 chip sales: report

By Yonhap
Published : May 26, 2021 - 11:16       Updated : May 26, 2021 - 11:16
(123rf)
(123rf)
Samsung Electronics Co. was the world's second-largest semiconductor vendor in the first quarter of the year, a report showed Wednesday, after posting double-digit year-on-year sales growth.

The South Korean tech juggernaut logged $17.07 billion in chip sales in the January-March period, up 15 percent from a year earlier, according to the latest McClean Report released by market researcher IC Insights.

Samsung, the world's largest memory chip supplier, racked up $16.15 billion in integrated circuit (IC) sales, while $920 million came from optoelectronic, sensor and discrete (OSD) sales.

Intel Corp. was the top semiconductor seller in the first quarter, although it was the only company among the top 15 suppliers to post a negative growth. The US chip titan posted sales of $18.67 billion, down 4 percent from a year earlier.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's No. 1 foundry firm, came in third with sales of $12.91 billion, up 25 percent from a year earlier. South Korea's SK hynix Inc. took fourth after its sales grew 26 percent on-year to $7.62 billion followed by US memory giant Micron Technology Inc., whose sales expanded 31 percent on-year to $6.58 billion in the first quarter.

The report showed semiconductor sales from the top 15 firms rose 21 percent on-year to $101.86 billion in the first quarter, beating the total industry average growth of 18 percent. If excluding Intel, the sales growth of the top 15 companies jumps to 29 percent.

Fourteen of the top 15 suppliers had semiconductor sales of at least $3 billion in the first three months of 2021.

Of the top 15, eight firms were headquartered in the United States, followed by two each in South Korea and Taiwan. The latest ranking included six fabless companies -- Qualcomm, Broadcom, Nvidia, MediaTek, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Apple.

AMD had the highest growth rate of the top 15 in the first quarter after its sales surged 93 percent on-year to $3.44 billion. (Yonhap)



MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114