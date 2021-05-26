 Back To Top
Entertainment

Leenalchi, Ambiguous Dance Company return to LG Arts Center

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : May 26, 2021 - 13:20       Updated : May 26, 2021 - 13:20
Leenalchi and Ambiguous Dance Company perform at LG Arts Center’s Rush Hour Concert in June 2020. (LG Arts Center)
Korean traditional music-inspired band Leenalchi and dance group Ambiguous Dance Company have teamed up once again to perform at LG Arts Center, June 11-12.

Leenalchi will perform their latest digital single “Yeobonari” and 10 songs from “Sugungga,” their first full-length album released Feb. 16. Ambiguous Dance Company, which performed with Leenalchi at LG Arts Center‘s Rush Hour Concert last year, will once again join the band onstage.

Leenalchi is an alternative pop band led by Jang Young-gyu, a bassist who led a number of project bands, including “Uhuhboo” and “Ssing-ssing.” He was a music director of “Train to Busan,“ which premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, and “The Wailing,” which was screened at Cannes Film Festival’s Out of Competition category in the same year. The seven-piece band consists of four vocalists specializing in Pansori, or narrative singing, two bassists and a drummer. Formed in 2019, Leenalchi rose to stardom with the song “Tiger Is Coming” last year and won four awards at this year’s Korean Music Awards in February.

Ambiguous Dance Company, led by choreographer and artistic director Kim Bo-ram, gained attention for performing “Tiger Is Coming” with Leenalchi. The dance group appears on Coldplay‘s “Higher Power” music video released two weeks ago.

Tickets are available at LG Art Center homepage and Interpark.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
