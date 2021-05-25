 Back To Top
Business

SK global chemical receives highest mark for eco-friendly operation

By Jo He-rim
Published : May 25, 2021 - 16:49       Updated : May 25, 2021 - 16:49
SK headquarter building in Seoul (Yonhap)
SK headquarter building in Seoul (Yonhap)

SK global chemical received the highest mark on a United Nations environment-friendly certification thanks to its plastic upcycling technology, the company said Tuesday.

According to the company, it received the top score for the Guidelines for Reducing Plastic Waste & Sustainable Ocean and Climate Action Acceleration (GRP) certificate, which the Association for Supporting the Sustainable Development Goals of the UN announces every May.

The GRP certificate is aimed to encourage companies to pursue sustainable and environment-friendly business operations.

This year, only 21 out of 570 companies around the world that took part in the certification process, received a mark -- AAA, AA+, AA, AA-. SK global chemical was the only company to receive the top AAA mark in the petrochemical sector, the company said.

“We have brought up the discussion in the world’s petrochemical industry on the need of a great transformation for the environment,” SK global chemical President Na Kyung-soo said.

“We will strongly push through with our environment-friendly business strategies.”

SK global chemical recently developed the technology for pyrolysis-based plastics recycling, and it has also introduced one-material packaging and biodegradable plastics in its business operations, the company said.

“We achieved the good evaluation for our attempt to transform into a green business based on the technology the company has been promoting in full force,” an SK global chemical official said.

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
