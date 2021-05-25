Only half of Koreans in their 60s sign up for vaccinations

Koreans in their 60s to early 70s, for whom COVID-19 vaccinations are open from Thursday, are reluctant to get vaccinated, latest figures suggest.
So far only 55 percent of people aged between 60 and 74 have made an appointment for vaccination, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency data.
There were some notable age-related disparities in the vaccine appointment rates so far, according to Lee Jin-sook, the director of a public health center in Cheongju, a North Chungcheong Province city that is the home of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
While 72 percent of city residents aged have booked their first dose appointments, the rate was 66 percent for those aged 65 to 69 and 54 percent for those aged 60 to 64, she said.
An official at a public health center in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, said the slow appointment rate in the 60-somethings was “worrying.” “Only 52 percent of people in their early 60s have signed up for a shot, which is not good. This compares with over 70 percent of people in their 70s who did,” he said.
He went on, “Hopefully over the next week more people will decide to get vaccinated.”
As people refuse to get a vaccine at their turn aren’t given another chance until after November per the current protocols, the high proportion of older populations going unvaccinated could place Korea further away from attaining herd immunity.
Infectious disease professor Dr. Kim Woo-joo of Korea University proposed extending the designated vaccination period to get more to take the vaccine. People in the 60 to 74 age group have until June 3 to schedule a shot, after which point appointments are no longer accepted. Then they have to receive the vaccine on or before June 19.
“If older people remain unvaccinated, we would be forsaking the prime goal of vaccination campaign which is to reduce hospitalizations and deaths,” he said. People 60 and older make up 95 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in Korea.
Since people in this age group are offered the AstraZeneca vaccine, even if those that do decide to get vaccinated will stay half-vaccinated for the next three months, Dr. Paik Soon-young, a virologist at Catholic University of Korea, leaving them vulnerable to the threat of variant infections.
Paik suggested shortening the interval between the two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine as variants spread. As of last week, 36 percent of analyzed samples were positive for variants, which is up 13 percent from the week before, according to the KDCA.
The AstraZeneca vaccine is only 33 percent effective against the Indian variant three weeks after the first dose, and 50 percent effective against the UK variant, a recent Public Health England study. Two weeks after a second dose, the protection was raised to 60 percent and 66 percent, respectively, against the two variants.
“People who get a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in June have to wait until September to get a second one. Incidentally, these are people 60 or older who are more in need of the full protection of two doses,” Paik said.
Younger people who are most likely to get a Pfizer vaccine, which has a shorter dosage interval of three weeks, in the summer will be completing their vaccinations sooner than the more vulnerable 60 to 70-somethings, he said.
“And when the Pfizer-vaccinated younger people are exempt from health regulations, while AstraZeneca-vaccinated older people are forced to continue to mask and socially distance, that could be a recipe for disaster,” he said.
As of Monday midnight, at least 7 percent of the Korean population has received one dose of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer’s vaccine.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)